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TO HELL AND BACK: HEALING MY ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION UTILIZING PSYCHEDELICS AYAHUASCA AND PSILOCYBIN
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52 views • April 28, 2020
I struggled with severe anxiety and depression since I was a child. After ending up forcibly committed to a mental health in patient unit and being coerced onto the person erasing combination of anti-depressants and benzodiazepines, I recognized our medical system did not have any answers for me. This led me down a long road, replete with many expenses and failures however I finally found remedy to my mental illnesses through use of the psychedelics Psilocybin (Mushrooms) and Ayahuasa. This is my story.
Website: Lifehealing.ca
Buy Psilocybin Mushrooms (Canada Only): Nupepshrooms.ca
Mushroom cultivation guides: Shroomery.com and Erowid.org
Psychedelics research centre at John Hopkins University: https://hopkinspsychedelic.org
Psychedelics research centre at Imperial College: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/psychedelic-research-centre/
Website: Lifehealing.ca
Buy Psilocybin Mushrooms (Canada Only): Nupepshrooms.ca
Mushroom cultivation guides: Shroomery.com and Erowid.org
Psychedelics research centre at John Hopkins University: https://hopkinspsychedelic.org
Psychedelics research centre at Imperial College: https://www.imperial.ac.uk/psychedelic-research-centre/
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