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Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ignore the Fallen in their Memorial Day greetings.
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40 views • June 01, 2021
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ignore the Fallen in their Memorial Day greetings.
"They're enjoying the positions of power while insulting the memories of those who lost their lives in wars to keep us free...," Tom Borelli tells Newsmax.
"They're enjoying the positions of power while insulting the memories of those who lost their lives in wars to keep us free...," Tom Borelli tells Newsmax.
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