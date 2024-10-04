How to Handle a Breakup!

Wednesday Night Live 2 October 2024





In this episode, I challenge the narrative around misinformation, arguing it often masks a fear of opposing views. The conversation addresses the risks faced by truth tellers and the emotional toll of standing against prevailing ideologies. I stress the importance of fostering open dialogue and encourage listeners to reflect on their role in supporting truth and respecting diverse perspectives in society.





