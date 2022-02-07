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Bonkers BORIS talks about the death of Russian Sons.
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60 views • February 07, 2022
Bonkers BORIS talks about the death of Russian Sons.
https://rumble.com/vu9ay8-bonkers-boris-talks-about-the-death-of-russian-sons..html
Reckless language by a British Prime Minister. A complete disregard for the millions of Russians who lost their lives during the second world war. Boris Johnson clearly has no concept of what really happened in history and spouts out this bile as if he has forgotten that Russia fought alongside our men. He seems intent on starting a war with Russia that nobody wants. He is acting like someone's puppet.
A distraction for the failed vaccine and preparation of the myriad of trials at the newly installed Grand Jury / Nuremburg Mk II the criminal trials to follow for crimes against humanity. https://rumble.com/vtvgh8-nuremberg-mkii-announcement-start-of-the-grand-jury-proceeding.html
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vu9ay8-bonkers-boris-talks-about-the-death-of-russian-sons..html
Reckless language by a British Prime Minister. A complete disregard for the millions of Russians who lost their lives during the second world war. Boris Johnson clearly has no concept of what really happened in history and spouts out this bile as if he has forgotten that Russia fought alongside our men. He seems intent on starting a war with Russia that nobody wants. He is acting like someone's puppet.
A distraction for the failed vaccine and preparation of the myriad of trials at the newly installed Grand Jury / Nuremburg Mk II the criminal trials to follow for crimes against humanity. https://rumble.com/vtvgh8-nuremberg-mkii-announcement-start-of-the-grand-jury-proceeding.html
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
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