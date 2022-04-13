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When God gives you a vision of taking a tent revival on the path of the Trail of Tears calling it #TrailofJoyTour, and then gives you a tent- you pack your bags and answer the call. That's exactly what Rylan Hickman has done in partnership with Pastor Devin Oneal and #ChristaElisha. You DON'T want to miss this power packed interview- we're gonna shake heaven! Watch!!! ⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/live-rylan-hickman-taking-the-fire-of-god-across-america/