ED DOWD *END GAME* IT'S GONNA BE A SLOW COLLAPSE, CONTROLLED IMPLOSION

March 17th, 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
"Now we're at the endgame because the US dollar is in all corners of the world; the debt that's been created using something called foreign-dollar-denominated debt, and that's choking the credit system. That's why Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia are all meeting to delink from the dollar. Basically, we're at the end of the US Federal Reserve Currency as the world reserve currency. And what you're going to see is our government and the powers that be in this country tried to save that. So whatever we see going on is a fight for who's going to control the world reserve currency status going forward."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.