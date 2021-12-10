© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humanistic freedom fighters, and God's sword His word to real freedom, Prophecy
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • December 10, 2021
A word for people like Reiner Fuellmich, Nikos Antoniadis and many more... maybe even Trump, I don't know
Prophetic word, given December the 10th at 5:30 in the morning.
It speaks about the freedom fighter of this world and how little they will be able to accomplish.
But there is a way how to conquer the diabolic hydra because we wrestle not against flesh but against powers of darkness.
Related Scriptures:
John 4:23-24
Matthew 10:1-ff
Ephesians 6:10-18
Romans 14:17
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-10-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-10-freedom-fighters-and-gods-word/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Prophetic word, given December the 10th at 5:30 in the morning.
It speaks about the freedom fighter of this world and how little they will be able to accomplish.
But there is a way how to conquer the diabolic hydra because we wrestle not against flesh but against powers of darkness.
Related Scriptures:
John 4:23-24
Matthew 10:1-ff
Ephesians 6:10-18
Romans 14:17
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-10-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-10-freedom-fighters-and-gods-word/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.