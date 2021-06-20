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** BIG TECH CENSORSHIP DAMAGING SOCIETY ** - Bartiromo – 20/June/2021
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101 views • June 20, 2021
** The Dangerous impact of Social Media Censorship in America
- Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo – 20/June/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLQ7Nlk1Bw4
** SENATOR JOHNSON LIVE ON SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
** THE IMPACT OF CENSORSHIP IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19
** IVERMECTIN AS A COVID TREAMENT
** DR. PIERRE KORY LIVE ON SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
** U.S. TO INVEST $3 BILLION IN COVID ANTIVIRAL PILLS
** DESANTIS: BIG TECH CENSORSHIP DAMAGING SOCIETY
EXAMINING THE DANGERS OF SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP
** BIGGEST TECH CENSORSHIP AND LIES:
• RUSSIA HOAX/MADE UP DOSSIER
• IMPEACHMENT WITH NO CRIME
• HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP & BUSINESS DEALS
• ORIGINS & TREAMENT OF COVID-19
• ARMED INSURRECTION
- Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo – 20/June/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLQ7Nlk1Bw4
** SENATOR JOHNSON LIVE ON SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
** THE IMPACT OF CENSORSHIP IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19
** IVERMECTIN AS A COVID TREAMENT
** DR. PIERRE KORY LIVE ON SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
** U.S. TO INVEST $3 BILLION IN COVID ANTIVIRAL PILLS
** DESANTIS: BIG TECH CENSORSHIP DAMAGING SOCIETY
EXAMINING THE DANGERS OF SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP
** BIGGEST TECH CENSORSHIP AND LIES:
• RUSSIA HOAX/MADE UP DOSSIER
• IMPEACHMENT WITH NO CRIME
• HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP & BUSINESS DEALS
• ORIGINS & TREAMENT OF COVID-19
• ARMED INSURRECTION
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