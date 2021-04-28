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8 Ways mRNA COVID Vaccine Can Kill You – Forbidden Knowledge
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697 views • April 28, 2021
Dr Sherri Tenpenny has mapped out ten mechanisms of action of how the mRNA vaccine is going to kill people. She says, “When you inject the mRNA, the Messenger RNA starts to code for the spike protein…the NIH is now fighting with Moderna over patent rights, because you can’t patent anything that’s out in nature, so they had to manipulate the spike protein, in order to be able to patent it and then make an antibody to the spike protein.
“Well, this anti-spike protein antibody is deadly. It’s absolutely deadly.
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/8-ways-mrna-covid-vaccine-can-kill-you/
“Well, this anti-spike protein antibody is deadly. It’s absolutely deadly.
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/8-ways-mrna-covid-vaccine-can-kill-you/
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