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Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines “Vaccine” Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
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244 views • October 14, 2021
Doctor Carrie Madej says she personally examined multiple vials of the vaccines that are being forced into people’s arms, and she says she was horrified by what she saw. She says she cried harder than she ever has before. She says other American labs have looked at the contents of vaccine vials, only to shut down shortly after, and Dr. Madej joined the show to discuss.
The Stew Peters Show (September 29, 2021)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/dr-carrie-madej-first-u-s-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-revealed/
The Stew Peters Show (September 29, 2021)
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/dr-carrie-madej-first-u-s-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-revealed/
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