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Globalist Deep State Media betray American Patriots in Virginia
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102 views • January 21, 2020
Democrats in Virginia are looking to nullify the 2nd Amendment.
Tucker Carlson reports Tens of thousands of Virginians marched peacefully at the Virginia State Capital of Richmond to protest the attack on American’s right to bear arms. Instead of congratulating the American Patriots for being virtuous in pursuit of their rights, the Globalist Deep State Media suggested that they were engaged in some sort of terrorism. The Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and others all warned of a State of Emergency due to eminent violence,
all the while calling American Patriots Neo Nazi’s or White Supremacists.
Tucker Carlson reports Tens of thousands of Virginians marched peacefully at the Virginia State Capital of Richmond to protest the attack on American’s right to bear arms. Instead of congratulating the American Patriots for being virtuous in pursuit of their rights, the Globalist Deep State Media suggested that they were engaged in some sort of terrorism. The Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and others all warned of a State of Emergency due to eminent violence,
all the while calling American Patriots Neo Nazi’s or White Supremacists.
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