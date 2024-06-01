Survivor mentions the names of people you "CAN'T" talk about .......
248 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
She was told she was non-essential and if the talked no one would believe her .......
Keywords
undergroundsecretssick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos