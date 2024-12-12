BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Vatican Plans to Open the "Holy Door" leading to Lucifer's Tomb on Christmas Eve
America at War
148 followers
229 views • 5 months ago

The servants of the beast have gone unchecked for centuries.

These are deceivers of all of mankind, and there is no telling what will happen!


I can assure you that I WON'T BE WATCHING though...

I'll be at home praying instead!


Lucifer and his minions can do whatever they think they need to do, because I serve the Most High YHWH, who WILL defeat the forces of darkness in the end!


I will not live in fear of #Evil because I KNOW

"greater is he that is in me, than he that is in the world.”


1 John 4:4

“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”


In case the Devil and his minions didn't read the bible, THEY LOSE

and are cast out "weeping and gnashing their teeth"


Matthew 13:42

“And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.”


So you servants of darkness do whatever you feel you must!

I'm going to continue serving the Most High and living in #Truth, as I fight for #Justice to be served upon ALL OF YOU!


Whether it be man's Justice or the Most High's Justice...

JUSTICE IS COMING FOR YOU ALL!


original video by @RichieFromBoston :

"YOU MUST HEED THIS WARNING!"

https://old.bitchute.com/video/ZC8G4df8FwR4/


JailBreak Overlander

watch this video to support Richie please https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hfyh4bU-lb4&t=1149s

