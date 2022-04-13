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Space Force Commander Exposes Why He was Fired...
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153 views • April 13, 2022
Lt Col. Matthew Lohmeier joins John Di Lemme on the CBJ Real News Podcast Show to share the truth about why he was fired from the United States Space Force after exposing Marxism in the military.
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✅ Want More *Real News* go to...
http://www.ConservativeBusinessJournal.com/updateme
✅ Start protecting yourself, your family and your home from EMF Radiation with 5G Protection products NOW!
Go to https://conservativemarketplace.com/collections/5g-protection-for-you-and-your-home
✅ The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to www.ConservativeMarketplace.com Thank you for the Support! We are Always Open and WE LOVE PATRIOTS! Plus we offer a Mask Free – Vax Free Shopping Experience. Now go Shop away at over 150 Items in the Conservative Marketplace… www.ConservativeMarketplace.com
✅ Subscribe to John Di Lemme’s Clouthub Channel and be notified of all LIVE Shows at https://clouthub.com/c/cbjrealnews
✅ Follow John Di Lemme and the CBJ Real News on Telegram at https://t.me/cbjrealnews
✅ Support Patriot Mike Lindell and Receive Up to 66% Off Your Entire Order… Go to www.MyPillow.com/cbj and use Promo Code CBJ to receive your INSTANT Savings!
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