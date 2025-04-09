Glorious life of the new covenant | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore the transformative power of the New Covenant. This revelatory message reveals how praying in tongues opens your spirit to God’s fresh word (Matt 4:4). Shift from Old Testament condemnation to New Testament righteousness (2 Cor 3:5-9, Eph 3:1-10), where Christ’s unsearchable riches and ever-increasing glory is in you (Col 1:26-29). It’s not about "do" or "don’t"—it’s about HIM working mightily in us!
Glorious life of the new covenant
Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2024
Prophetic Time | 7 April 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
