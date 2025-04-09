Glorious life of the new covenant | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Explore the transformative power of the New Covenant. This revelatory message reveals how praying in tongues opens your spirit to God’s fresh word (Matt 4:4). Shift from Old Testament condemnation to New Testament righteousness (2 Cor 3:5-9, Eph 3:1-10), where Christ’s unsearchable riches and ever-increasing glory is in you (Col 1:26-29). It’s not about "do" or "don’t"—it’s about HIM working mightily in us!





Glorious life of the new covenant

Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2024

Prophetic Time | 7 April 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/8nj_4FySM7k





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/HrHsrbstcZ8





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/3niTEpVCBf8





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/AiinhAtk1Q0





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/n8iKo0DiHe8





