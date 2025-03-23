BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In Christ Alone: Overcoming the Battles of This World
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
40 views • 1 month ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

[email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

In Christ Alone: Overcoming the Battles of This World

Spiritual Strength in Christ: A Call to Action

Brother Larry emphasizes the importance of being strong in the Lord in these times of spiritual warfare. As Christians, we face a battle not against flesh and blood, but against spiritual forces, and we need to arm ourselves with spiritual strength. This begins with being in Christ, acknowledging Him as Savior and seeking His protection.

Key Points:

1. Willingness and Truthfulness: To draw near to God, you must be willing to seek Him and be truthful with yourself about your need for Him.

2. Spiritual Armor: Being strong in the Lord means putting on the full armor of God, with truth as your foundation. You cannot deceive God, and it's vital to be honest in your walk with Him.

God's Word: The Bible is central to your spiritual life. It's the source of strength, guidance, and protection. It helps us grow in Christ and stand firm in our faith.

3. Living in Christ: Being in Christ means continually drawing near to Him, seeking forgiveness when necessary, and living a life that reflects His love and truth.

4. Community and Worship: Fellowship with other believers and worship through music and prayer help strengthen your spiritual walk.

Brother Larry pleads for those not yet in Christ to come to Him for refuge, especially with the impending trials foretold in scripture. He encourages believers to stay rooted in God's Word and be lights in this dark world.


Keywords
holy spiritfaithspiritual warfaretransformationchristian livingvigilancematuritylarrywatchfulnessdiscernsjwellfirealertnesspastor larryresisting temptationworldly desiresbrother lment
