Must watch! Watch the water! COVID = pope’s venom!
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Stew Peters.

The plandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did COVID (CObra Venom Induced Death) really spread, and did the satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time?

Starting at 36:45, COVID is the pope’s venom!

Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com) has unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden.

