The Push to Rise – PostScript Insight, with Futurist, John L. Petersen

As we move forward into 2024, it seems that what is emerging in this broad notion of how this reality works, what is being revealed, suggests other-dimensional forces and entities are in play. And that they are an integral part of this transition -- a fundamental impetus toward the evolutionary shift of humanity.

There is a different level of activity and intelligence we are all being rapidly exposed to and shown, the purpose of which is to push us to rise. Could this ultimately lead to 1000 years of peace?

