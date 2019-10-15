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Trump Protester Sucker Punches Female Trump Supporter In The Face
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19 views • October 15, 2019
Elijah Schaffer aka Slightly Offens*ve joins Owen to expose the insane policies being pushed by the radical left and also break down new footage of a female Trump supporter being sucker punched after leaving a Trump rally.
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