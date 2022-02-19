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DRUG-NUTRIENT DEPLETIONS AND HEART MEDS, VITAMIN D AND AUTOIMMUNITY
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34 views • February 19, 2022
This Week's Topics:
Drug Nutrient Depletion and Heart Meds
Vitamin D Reduces the Incidence of Autoimmunity
Exercise can help older adults retain memories, a Pitt study shows
Cardio Helper
Website - http://www.platinumnutritionals.com
Wellness Resources - http://www.myvitaminresource.com
http://rumble.com/c/c-1113731
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Drug Nutrient Depletion and Heart Meds
Vitamin D Reduces the Incidence of Autoimmunity
Exercise can help older adults retain memories, a Pitt study shows
Cardio Helper
Website - http://www.platinumnutritionals.com
Wellness Resources - http://www.myvitaminresource.com
http://rumble.com/c/c-1113731
https://bitchute.com/channel/yrUk4dKq...
https://mewe.com/i/georgebatista1
https://www.brighteon.social/invite/i...
https://open.spotify.com/show/5MvjsMT...
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Email: [email protected]
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