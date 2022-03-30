Abramovich & Ukrainian Negotiators Reportedly Poisoned During Talks

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Amid efforts to end the war in Ukraine, 3 members of the Ukraine-Russia talks allegedly suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning. The alleged victims include Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov, another Ukrainian negotiator and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Abramovich began feeling sick after taking part in informal negotiations in Kyiv on March 3. The poisoning claims were first reported by the Wall Street Journal and investigative journalism outlet Bellingcat. However, Kremlin has denied reports that Roman Abramovich was poisoned while taking part in peace talks over Ukraine.
#RomanAbramovich. #ChelseaFCOwner. #AbramovichPoisoning