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Proefkonijn van de Varmaffia.
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0 view • August 08, 2021
Zoals je weet is er geen aansprakelijk stelling mogelijk voor de gevolgen van de vc's. Dus de Varmaffia kan allerlei nieuwe technologien op de mens uitproberen. Hier heb je er een van.
Nieuwe ontwikkelingen maken het mogelijk om bij iedereen een op afstand het identificatie nummer (bijv. SOFI nummer) uit te lezen.
AstraSeneca doet het met bluetooth tech, en Modurna doet het met blacklight reflectie op de plek van inenting.
Nieuwe ontwikkelingen maken het mogelijk om bij iedereen een op afstand het identificatie nummer (bijv. SOFI nummer) uit te lezen.
AstraSeneca doet het met bluetooth tech, en Modurna doet het met blacklight reflectie op de plek van inenting.
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