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Dear Grandma: Wake Up.
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121 views • January 15, 2022
Grandma I made this video for you as a reply to your response to my text message; and I'm posting it here merely because I cannot send this video through text nor email because it is too long. I hope you watch it with an open heart and mind. Either way it was extremely cathartic for me. I wish you the best. Take care.
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