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Mandatory Voting. Thanks Obama!
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11 views • April 06, 2021
President Barack Obama has created a political firestorm by floating the idea of mandatory or compulsory voting. "If everybody voted, then it would completely change the political map in this country," Obama said, calling it "potentially transformative." Not only that, Obama said, but universal voting would "counteract money more than anything." Stefan Molyneux has some thoughts on the subject, mandatory voting? Thanks Obama!
http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/19/politics/obama-mandatory-voting/
http://www.payscale.com/career-news/2012/10/what-you-earn-vs-how-you-vote-infographic
http://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2013/05/02/oregon-study-medicaid-had-no-significant-effect-on-health-outcomes-vs-being-uninsured/
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http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/19/politics/obama-mandatory-voting/
http://www.payscale.com/career-news/2012/10/what-you-earn-vs-how-you-vote-infographic
http://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2013/05/02/oregon-study-medicaid-had-no-significant-effect-on-health-outcomes-vs-being-uninsured/
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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