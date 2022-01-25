MEPs call to end to medical trials of vaccines on more than 500 million people in EU

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MEP Mislav Kolakusic’s address to Ursula von der Leyen (President of the EU Commission: “Your report on the human rights situation in the EU is fabricated and untrue, end insane divisions and discrimination against citizens.” We have trampled on several centuries of science and the medical profession. Medical experiments conducted on more than 500 million people in the European Union must be ended.