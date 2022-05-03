Unique Happiness in the Medyka Rescue Camp

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At local time on April 30, Nicole, our fellow fighter from the NFSC and reporter of the ROL Foundation stationed in the Medyka Rescue camp, sent videos showing volunteers from Latvia bring great joy and laughter to the Medyka camp through cheerful and humorous dances.