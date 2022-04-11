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The "Noah's Ark" of Healthcare Has Been Built: Adam Hardage
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12 views • April 11, 2022
Adam Hardage, CEO of Remote Health Solutions, joins Liberty Monks and tells his inspiring story of how hiring victims of vaccine mandates has resulted in exploding growth for this telemedicine company. Un-Jabbed may apply!
Adam is the CEO and Co-Founder of Remote Health Solutions (RHS), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. He holds the responsibility for establishing the company’s strategic vision and direction, planning for the company’s long-term growth and success, and leading the team in day-to-day operations.
Prior to RHS, Adam served over a 20-year period as an officer with the US Air Force, the US Army National Guard, and the National Intelligence Community. His wartime service includes tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and West Africa; as well as other operational service around the world.
He holds an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business and is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy’s Class of 1997 where he served as an instructor on the “Wings of Blue” Parachute Team.
www.libertymonks.com
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Show Notes:
Check out Remote Health Solutions Here or visit https://rhsusa.com/
Welcome to Remote Health Solutions
We are building the largest clinically integrated network of independent medical Practitioners across the nation. Our Providers reject the notion that “one size fits all” when it comes to medicine and we provide our patients with medical care free from coercion and discrimination. If you are looking for honest, ethical care that puts your health and well being first, then schedule a Telehealth appointment with one of our Practitioners today.
Adam is the CEO and Co-Founder of Remote Health Solutions (RHS), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. He holds the responsibility for establishing the company’s strategic vision and direction, planning for the company’s long-term growth and success, and leading the team in day-to-day operations.
Prior to RHS, Adam served over a 20-year period as an officer with the US Air Force, the US Army National Guard, and the National Intelligence Community. His wartime service includes tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and West Africa; as well as other operational service around the world.
He holds an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business and is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy’s Class of 1997 where he served as an instructor on the “Wings of Blue” Parachute Team.
www.libertymonks.com
Facebook page
Follow us on Twitter
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
Show Notes:
Check out Remote Health Solutions Here or visit https://rhsusa.com/
Welcome to Remote Health Solutions
We are building the largest clinically integrated network of independent medical Practitioners across the nation. Our Providers reject the notion that “one size fits all” when it comes to medicine and we provide our patients with medical care free from coercion and discrimination. If you are looking for honest, ethical care that puts your health and well being first, then schedule a Telehealth appointment with one of our Practitioners today.
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