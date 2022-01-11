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"The Times To Come..." (MANY TOPICS FROM THE HEART - PLS WATCH TIL THE END.)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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401 views • January 11, 2022
#FALLENANGELS #GIANTS #PROPHECY (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: The fallen ones will lay claim to the earth as they did before. The devil will have his "short time" so God's people must prepare in faith and courage. I spoke from the heart; it is up to each one to hear and receive or reject the message.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]

STUDY THESE THEMES IN DEPTH ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:

RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/

RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/

THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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Keywords
godjesuscourageprophecyfaithdevilgiantsfallen angelsnephilimmessagefallenfallen onespeople of godthe fallenthe masters voicethe fallen onesthe times to comemany topics from the heartshort time
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