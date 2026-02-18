BRAVE 9 YEAR OLD GIRL DEFENDS HERSELF, JUSTICE SERVED ⚖ FUNNY THEY TRIED TO SUE HER FOR 💲50,000

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9yo Lily is heading to school when she spots 4 masked men charging her. She runs back inside her house, locks the door. They kick furiously to break in. Terrified, she grabs dad's revolver: 'Leave or I'll shoot— this ain't a toy!' They laugh, keep kicking.
Terrified, she fires through door, hits one in the leg. The others flee, leaving him. He tries suing family for $50k in medical bills, claiming he was 'just knocking to sell something'—but cameras exposed the lie!
All 4 convicted of robbery, serving 3-5 yrs. Lawsuit over—no payout.
Source: https://theworldwatch.com/videos/1611491/brave-9yr-old-girl-defends-herself-justice-served-the-funny-part-they-tried-to-sue-her-for-50-000/