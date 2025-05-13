Scott Ritter: Rubio is Trump’s biggest ‘TRAITOR’ – worse than Pompeo

Here's Rubio's X message today: Today we are sanctioning Iranian nationals contributing to nuclear weapons-relevant research and development. Our actions are part of @POTUS’s call for maximum pressure against Iran’s proliferation activities and to ensure Tehran is never able to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"It is Marco Rubio that HAS SUNK the Russia policy, and he's sinking the Iran policy. He's PREVENTING Trump from achieving the policies," former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Judge Andrew Napolitano.

“Trump is a very WEAK and INSECURE man,” Ritter said, slamming him for lacking the courage to fire Rubio. “FIRE HIM. Terminate his existence.”

💬 “I don't think Donald Trump can SPELL Russia, let alone understand the complexities of Russia. He certainly doesn't understand Ukraine because he's a SCHIZOPHRENIC when it comes to Zelensky,” Ritter said, blasting Trump’s inconsistent policy on the Ukraine crisis.