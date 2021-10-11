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human blood cells before and after Covid19 vaccine (MIRRORED)
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1390 views • October 11, 2021
human blood cells before and after Covid19 vaccine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel TruthAndFreedom1 at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/e7ee4296-a25b-455b-8b5c-89a7558624f4

More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html

"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY!"
"Mandatory masks from an fake pandemic=Covid19 are just an excuse to create a reason to close all stores and physical spaces such as: Hospitals, schools, small commercial spaces, etc. imposing the next industrial era - The Internet of things.The whole plan of the false pandemic = close all physical spaces with fake videos to impose fear on the internet and on TV to keep people away from physical stores, schools, hospitals, etc. to implement the "internet of things" = Staying closed at home like cattle to do (tele work) and everything else.
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vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizerthrombosiscoronavirusindemnitymrnablood cellsclotting
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