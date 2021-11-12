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Gregory Copley: Coup Season In Africa, China Can't Go To War, West Becoming Soviet Union
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343 views • November 12, 2021
Gregory Copley returns to discuss Africa and how the continent is largely rudderless, as it is no longer receptive to the West, and China has retreated as BRI has run out of cash. Coup season is back in Africa, as there is no downside for a putschist staging a coup nowadays (e.g. Guinea, Sudan). Conflicts center around territory, population, and resources (e.g. water). We also discuss the recent Algeria-Morocco conflict and the rumors of war as Algeria shut off a gas pipeline for the first time in 25 years. The same people who ran U.S. policy to break up Yugoslavia are doing it again in Ethiopia, using up what little is left of U.S. prestigious to create disaster. Mr. Copley gives an update on the US-China "New Total War" and why China cannot afford to go to war under any circumstances. Meanwhile, the U.S was given the Central Asian region on a plate and threw it away. He was recently in Uzbekistan talking to the highest levels of government, who are harboring great anger towards Washington. He believes re-unification of Taiwan with China is a "fiction" and that Taiwanese defensive capabilities are growing faster than Beijing's offensive capabilities. He discusses unrestricted or hybrid warfare, the "global mass psychosis" and wave of panic which began in 2020, and the rise of tyranny in the West. He cites former Czech President Václav Klaus, who told him personally, that we didn't get rid of the Soviet Union to create another one, which is what is happening in the EU, U.S., Canada, Australia, etc.
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Strategic Studies https://strategicstudies.org
Art of Victory http://artofvictory.com
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Books
The New Total War in the 21st Century and the Trigger of the Fear Pandemic https://strategicstudies.org/ISSA%20Store.htm#!/The-New-Total-War-of-the-21st-Century-PDF-ebook/p/206749218/category=0
Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations https://strategicstudies.org/ISSA%20Store.htm#!/Sovereignty-in-the-21st-Century/p/199304045/category=0
About Gregory Copley
Historian, industrialist, philosopher, author and strategic analyst Gregory R. Copley has for a half century worked at the highest levels with various governments around the world to help create a global strategic environment which would reduce conflict and promote economic well-being and international stability.
He is the author or co-author of 35 books, including, Art of Victory; UnCivilization: Urban Geopolitics in a Time of Crisis; and Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations. He has also authored thousands of intelligence and policy reports.
He is the Editor-in-Chief and founder (in 1972) of the Defense & Foreign Affairs group of publications, the basis for the International Strategic Studies Association. He is currently President of the International Strategic Studies Association (ISSA), the global non-governmental organization (NGO) for senior professional officials involved worldwide in the formulation of national and international strategic policy. And he was the founder, in 1999, of the Global Information System (GIS), an on-line, encrypted-access core strategic intelligence database and system for use by governments worldwide. He is also Dean of the ISSA’s worldwide College of Fellows.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Strategic Studies https://strategicstudies.org
Art of Victory http://artofvictory.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-international-strategic-studies-association
Defense & Foreign Affairs https://www.dfaonline.net
Books
The New Total War in the 21st Century and the Trigger of the Fear Pandemic https://strategicstudies.org/ISSA%20Store.htm#!/The-New-Total-War-of-the-21st-Century-PDF-ebook/p/206749218/category=0
Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations https://strategicstudies.org/ISSA%20Store.htm#!/Sovereignty-in-the-21st-Century/p/199304045/category=0
About Gregory Copley
Historian, industrialist, philosopher, author and strategic analyst Gregory R. Copley has for a half century worked at the highest levels with various governments around the world to help create a global strategic environment which would reduce conflict and promote economic well-being and international stability.
He is the author or co-author of 35 books, including, Art of Victory; UnCivilization: Urban Geopolitics in a Time of Crisis; and Sovereignty in the 21st Century and the Crisis for Identity, Cultures, Nation-States, and Civilizations. He has also authored thousands of intelligence and policy reports.
He is the Editor-in-Chief and founder (in 1972) of the Defense & Foreign Affairs group of publications, the basis for the International Strategic Studies Association. He is currently President of the International Strategic Studies Association (ISSA), the global non-governmental organization (NGO) for senior professional officials involved worldwide in the formulation of national and international strategic policy. And he was the founder, in 1999, of the Global Information System (GIS), an on-line, encrypted-access core strategic intelligence database and system for use by governments worldwide. He is also Dean of the ISSA’s worldwide College of Fellows.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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