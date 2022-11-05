November 8th Midterms Intel Update

An interesting discussion of potential scenarios.
Six possibilities are presented — getting into specifics at the 4 min mark.
IMHO this is a useful thought exercise regardless of (a) which scenario you believe is the highest-probability outcome or (b) how you feel about the presenter.
Be prepared, patriots.
WWG1WGA
Simon Parkes | 4 November 2022
https://rumble.com/v1rii9m-november-8th-midtermsintelupdate....html
