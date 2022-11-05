Create New Account
November 8th Midterms Intel Update
An interesting discussion of potential scenarios.

Six possibilities are presented — getting into specifics at the 4 min mark.

IMHO this is a useful thought exercise regardless of (a) which scenario you believe is the highest-probability outcome or (b) how you feel about the presenter.

Be prepared, patriots.

WWG1WGA


Simon Parkes | 4 November 2022

