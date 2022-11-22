Create New Account
BMJ editor reveals mRNA vaccine common serious side effects
In a recent interview with German TV, senior editor of the British Medical Journal (BMJ), Dr. Peter Doshi, expressed his concerns over the censorship by the media to report balanced coverage and presented the risks to the general public of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, revealed by their own randomized trial data. Serious adverse events that led to hospitalizations were 1 in 800 while for other vaccines are 1 per 1,000,000

