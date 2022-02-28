Miles Guo: Zelenskyy sets a precedent in the international political arena by standing up as an elected president, neither he nor his family has fled the country and not turning his back on the West

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2/27/2022 Miles Guo: Ukraine’s president has set a precedent in the international political arena: 1) by standing up as a truly elected president, neither he nor his family has fled the country; 2) by not turning his back on the West when the US and EU ignored him. That’s why he is recognized as a “political gentleman”