China Is Quietly Becoming The New Superpower of the World

China Is Quietly Becoming The New Superpower of the WorldPresentation: September 15, 2020

**Caveat: China has MAJOR environmental problems. The Chinese Communist

system is fragile due to the fact that it maliciously violates human rights and basic civil liberties which, in time, will undermine the totalitarian dictatorship's control of the global financial system and its role as the new global superpower in the 21st century.







