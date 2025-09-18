BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This bloated business will come to an end with this incident.
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
12 views • 1 day ago

患者が減るのは医者冥利に尽きる、ではないのでしょうか？

https://x.com/juri_piyo/status/1850085842884362717



日本医療"ビジネス"の始まり・J.D.ロックフェラー

https://x.com/FinalGathering/status/1962843320054591955



利権・お金

https://x.com/kinoshitayakuhi/status/1662848459781869569



病院の7割が赤字

https://x.com/waku_waku_siyou/status/1944525999376683151


https://x.com/BKNoil/status/1944971848418255073


https://www.mbs.jp/news/feature/specialist/article/2025/06/106892.shtml

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


報酬の実態

https://x.com/toyo1126Q17/status/1945074577140539756?t=zHBfo41_jW807bBidMh18A&s=19



https://smart-flash.jp/sociopolitics/237807/1/1/#goog_rewarded



時給１７９，８００円

https://x.com/marukomaru777/status/1942363377659150740


-------------------------------------------


【速報】ワクチン問題研究会、厚労省にmRNAワクチンの承認取消・市場回収を要望

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXmO4teXIl8


【大石が聞く】

https://youtu.be/q6AXh5ltil8?t=409

関連

https://youtu.be/gSmSTPapsX4?t=92



お勧め「WHO?」上映
https://movie.jorudan.co.jp/film/101743/

Keywords
cdcpcrebs
