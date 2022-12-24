Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Lee Vliet interviewed by Viviane Fischer and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
215 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published 15 hours ago |

Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-135-Dr.-Lee-Vliet-Odysee-final:1 Guest:Dr. Lee Vliet - founder of an American foundation promoting medical freedom and truthfulness.

Website:

truthforhealth.org

Content:

On rescues of patients from hospitals in the last two years, the use of toxic

drugs and a lawsuit against the drug Remdesivir - which cost many patients their lives cost.

Learn more about the committee:

https://corona-investigative-committee.com

Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:

https://securewhistleblower.com

The Committees English Telegram channel:

https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket