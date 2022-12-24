Dr. Lee Vliet interviewed by Viviane Fischer and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg

Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-135-Dr.-Lee-Vliet-Odysee-final:1 Guest:Dr. Lee Vliet - founder of an American foundation promoting medical freedom and truthfulness.
Website:
truthforhealth.org
Content:
On rescues of patients from hospitals in the last two years, the use of toxic
drugs and a lawsuit against the drug Remdesivir - which cost many patients their lives cost.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee
