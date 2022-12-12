Create New Account
Get Up to $8,000 in HVAC Heat Pump rebates w/ an Ultra Energy-Efficient, Small, Air-to-Water, Reverse Cycle Chiller Heat Pump
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Published Yesterday
Get up to $8,000 in rebates via President Biden's 2022 "Inflation Reduction Act" (IRA) on an eligible heat pump A/C or heater!  Learn more about the NEW I.R.A. by clicking-on: Linktr.ee/TeslaElectricInstitute & looking around the following sites:

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Linktr.ee/HVACforDummies


To learn more about Chiltrix's CX34 mentioned in the video, click-on: https://www.chiltrix.com/FAQ.html .  For rough price ESTIMATES, look around: https://www.chiltrix.com/documents/price-list.html

To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/HeatPumpACandHeater

To receive a more accurate price quote on the CX34 and/or CX50 small, air-to-water, ductless, reverse-cycle (A/C AND heater) chiller heat pumps by Chiltrix.com, contact Chiltrix developer, Danny Tseng: e-mail either: [email protected] OR [email protected], text: 305.297.9360, or leave a VM at 1+786.441.2727 with ALL of the following information:

  1. model # desired and # of outdoor units desired
  2. # of zones (indoor Room Fan Coil units) needed & # of tons (1/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1)
  3. if want the optional dynamic humidity control option
  4. if want the optional solar option (details at: https://www.chiltrix.com/solar-chiller-applications.html
  5. ﻿﻿shipping address and if residential or commercial
  6. if able to receive litigate service
  7. any other helpful information or accessories desired

If you contact John Williams at Chiltrix directly, mention to him or his sales team that you were referred by OneHouseOffTheGrid.com's Danny Tseng.

Keywords
inflation reduction actheat pump acchiltrixenergy efficient acductless heat pumpchiltrx cx34

