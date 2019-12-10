Deep State Preparing Economic Collapse To Force Trump Removal MUST WATCH - FULL SHOW 12/6/19

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Published on Dec 07, 2019
Throughout history, nations have had to fight off takeovers by larger, foreign entities. Tune in as Alex Jones looks into another illogical “controversy” whipped up by a perpetually offended news media and its sheeple viewers.
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