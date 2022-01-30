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Irrefutable Evidence: COVID-19 Practices Are Intentionally Murdering People
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36544 views • January 30, 2022
Dr. Peter Breggin, and his guest Dr. Bryan Ardis, ask the question, “Are people in power capable of systematically murdering those under their care and control?” Dr. Breggin begins by summarizing the historical truth that human history is dominated by elites and other leaders who purposely use and murder large numbers of those under their control. Dr. Ardis and Dr. Breggin then look at incontrovertible evidence that those in control of COVID-19 medicines and vaccines have been planning and continue to implement treatments that are murdering people in America and throughout around the world. This discussion goes where few dare to go—to the most chilling conclusion of all, based on the history of humanity and current COVID-19 medical practices. The mighty continue to exploit and to destroy the meek. In the process, the mighty grow mightier, bloating their wealth, grandeur, and power--while the remainder of people are sapped of their strength and life. That is precisely what is being systematically perpetrated by global predators under cover of public health measures. For more information, the book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, by Peter and Ginger Breggin, confirms with mountainous historical and scientific facts how the global predators are purposely destroying human life on their way to crushing political liberty and to dominating and exploiting humanity.
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