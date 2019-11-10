True State of Renewable Energy 2019/2020 (907)

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Chile and the US withdraw from the climate accords as we descend deeper into the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. The amounts of renewable power megawatts forecast is but a fraction of a fraction of what the globe needs to continue an international economy. Record cold in Europe and the US signal a return to reduced agricultural output. You judge the validity of the information presented.
White House Formally Begins Process Of Leaving Paris Climate Accord https://www.zerohedge.com/political/w...
White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman https://twitter.com/W7VOA
Ryan Maue Weather charts https://twitter.com/RyanMaue
Expected Record Cold USA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EIt4UovX0...
Record departure from normal temperatures USA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EItg57XXs...
#globalfoodsupply #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #renewableenergy #electricity
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