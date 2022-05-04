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PROPAGANDA SPINS UP TO INDUCE MASS PSYCHOSIS IN A CAPTURED POPULATION
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PROPAGANDA SPINS UP TO INDUCE MASS PSYCHOSIS IN A CAPTURED POPULATION. 🔥🔥🔥 The Vatican payed out 3.8 billion dollars in lawsuits to cover up their sex assaults on children. They also run one of the largest pedophile rings in the world. Let that sink in. These people are sick.
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Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
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