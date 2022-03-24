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Travel Multiverse w/o Losing It Over Psyops w/Brian Staveley: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #76
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13 views • March 24, 2022
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today we’re talking to podcast host, Brian S. Staveley of “Dose of Reality”. We’re going to explore this concept of “Psyops” among those aware enough to recognize their own existence between parallel realities. In Buddhism, being self-aware of your multidimensionality is an entry point into your adult consciousness beyond the confines of the matrix. In Buddhism, a person with the consciousness level to be able to recognize traveling between parallel realities with it's parallel versions of people, themselves, and event is an entry level of adult consciousness where you get to process and navigate the multiverse in real-time.
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https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
For the audio podcast: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
For more information about Brian S. Staveley’s offerings, please visit his website: Rokfin.com/BrianSStaveley
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
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Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other sites. Please diversify where you get information by adding these platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
For the audio podcast: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
For more information about Brian S. Staveley’s offerings, please visit his website: Rokfin.com/BrianSStaveley
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
#BrianSStaveley, #MandelaEffects, #ParallelRealities, #RealityShifts, #Multiverse, #BeyondSpirituality, #EscapeTheMatrix, #EdMcMahanPublishersClearingHouse, #Samsara, #PreLifePlanning, #Reincarnation, #DimensionsParallelRealities, #GodConsciousness, #MerkabaChakrasPodcast, #VonGalt, #LaosAuthors, #Buddhism, #MetaphysicCourses, #Nirvana, #SpiritualEmptiness, #SourceCode, #MasterTeachers, #BuddhasBodhisattvas, #6thSenses, #Metaphysics, #NewEarth
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