A Paradigm Shift in Worldview – Stephen Bassett Part 6 of 6

Steve talks about the worldviews that people have which make humanity so destructive. We need a worldview change.

3:30 After Tara’s question, Steve describes how E.T.s have turned on nuclear missiles and have tuned them off.

9:30 Steve outlines his problem with humans taking our nuclear weapons out into space after we develop interstellar travel.

The sun has millions of nuclear explosions every second so Steve doesn’t think the E.T.s are concerned about how our nuclear explosions affect them or other dimensions.

Stephen Basset joined our Meetup group https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact on Jan. 14, 2023 for four hours. His website is https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/ .

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Website http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.