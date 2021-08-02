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AUGUST 1- CHRIS VANDENBOS ACTIVE CANADIAN POLICE OFFICER SPEAKS TRUTH TO ME
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140 views • August 02, 2021
Liberty Talk Canada Episode-
I Interview active police officer in Ontario, Canada Constable Chris Vandenboss about the tyranny imploding in Canada. He has a message for Canadian's. This is an episode NOT to miss whether you are Canadian ,Australian, a New Zealander, or part of the Commonwealth or America. We are ALL facing the same insanity. Chris is also the co-founder of Police On Guard For Thee.
Visit policeonguard.ca and join as a free member. They will soon have a place to donate to on their site to help the cost of running the site and activism travel etc...
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
Odysee:https://odysee.com/@LibertyTalkCanada:4
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
iberty Talk Canada Episode-
I Interview active police officer in Ontario, Canada Constable Chris Vandenboss about the tyranny imploding in Canada. He has a message for Canadian's. This is an episode NOT to miss whether you are Canadian ,Australian, a New Zealander, or part of the Commonwealth or America. We are ALL facing the same insanity. Chris is also the co-founder of Police On Guard For Thee.
Visit policeonguard.ca and join as a free member. They will soon have a place to donate to on their site to help the cost of running the site and activism travel etc...
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
Odysee:https://odysee.com/@LibertyTalkCanada:4
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
I Interview active police officer in Ontario, Canada Constable Chris Vandenboss about the tyranny imploding in Canada. He has a message for Canadian's. This is an episode NOT to miss whether you are Canadian ,Australian, a New Zealander, or part of the Commonwealth or America. We are ALL facing the same insanity. Chris is also the co-founder of Police On Guard For Thee.
Visit policeonguard.ca and join as a free member. They will soon have a place to donate to on their site to help the cost of running the site and activism travel etc...
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
Odysee:https://odysee.com/@LibertyTalkCanada:4
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
iberty Talk Canada Episode-
I Interview active police officer in Ontario, Canada Constable Chris Vandenboss about the tyranny imploding in Canada. He has a message for Canadian's. This is an episode NOT to miss whether you are Canadian ,Australian, a New Zealander, or part of the Commonwealth or America. We are ALL facing the same insanity. Chris is also the co-founder of Police On Guard For Thee.
Visit policeonguard.ca and join as a free member. They will soon have a place to donate to on their site to help the cost of running the site and activism travel etc...
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
Odysee:https://odysee.com/@LibertyTalkCanada:4
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
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