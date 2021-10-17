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Police open fire on protesters. Melbourne, Vic, Australia. 22nd September 2021. 2 of 4.
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110 views • October 17, 2021
After clearing the Shrine of Rememberance of protesters, the Victorian police thug squad pursue the crowd into a nearby park. Continuing to fire into the backs of the people dispersing with tear gas and large rubber projectiles.
The projectiles cause severe bruising and can be lethal if hit in a vital area.
There's been reports of people blinded and one death of a young man who sustained a fractured skull by one of these rounds, but it's not confirmed.
The mainstream media don't report on the police brutality, and refer to the protesters as 'neo nazis' and 'right wing extremists'
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The projectiles cause severe bruising and can be lethal if hit in a vital area.
There's been reports of people blinded and one death of a young man who sustained a fractured skull by one of these rounds, but it's not confirmed.
The mainstream media don't report on the police brutality, and refer to the protesters as 'neo nazis' and 'right wing extremists'
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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