DR. PHIL VALENTINE Returns to speak about the Rebroadcast of his webinar and more | 29 June 2022

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Here is the Registration Link and flyer (attached) for Dr. Phil Valentine'supcoming Webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fspBo7-ATxezvcteeFEAJQ
Topic
ONTOLOGY Re-Broadcast
Description
Part 1 - Identifying the Transmorphic Interludes to Hyper-Dimensional Awareness
Part 2 - Identifying Authenticity in our Manipulated Reality
Time
Jul 17, 2022, 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
This video has been uploaded on the behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences. To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below:
http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/
This video has been uploaded on behalf of Brother King Simon.
Brother King Simon is an Expert Numerologist.
To continue your studies further or would like to support King Simon, visit his website and links.
K. S. P. TV & MEDIA
King Simon Presents Only Quality People... is a presentation of different interviews, lectures, workshops, and forums about Culture, Edutainment, History, Health, Numerovation, Numerology, and other Metaphysical Modalities.
He also presents Health, Wellness, Wealth, and just plain old Applicable Information.
Direct Link:
https://linktr.ee/KingSimonTheNumerovator
Website:
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