DR. PHIL VALENTINE Returns to speak about the Rebroadcast of his webinar and more | 29 June 2022

Here is the Registration Link and flyer (attached) for Dr. Phil Valentine'supcoming Webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fspBo7-ATxezvcteeFEAJQ





Topic

ONTOLOGY Re-Broadcast

Description

Part 1 - Identifying the Transmorphic Interludes to Hyper-Dimensional Awareness

Part 2 - Identifying Authenticity in our Manipulated Reality

Time

Jul 17, 2022, 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)





This video has been uploaded on the behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences. To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below:

http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/





This video has been uploaded on behalf of Brother King Simon.

Brother King Simon is an Expert Numerologist.

To continue your studies further or would like to support King Simon, visit his website and links.





K. S. P. TV & MEDIA





King Simon Presents Only Quality People... is a presentation of different interviews, lectures, workshops, and forums about Culture, Edutainment, History, Health, Numerovation, Numerology, and other Metaphysical Modalities.





He also presents Health, Wellness, Wealth, and just plain old Applicable Information.





Direct Link:

https://linktr.ee/KingSimonTheNumerovator





Website:

https://Kingsimonproductions.WordPress.com

https://www.numbersrsimple.com

https://twitter.com/kingsimonprod?t=CrnXpGdFh9vcnBx2XVnckQ&s=09





You are welcome to contact Brother King Simon via email: [email protected] or Text: 347.496.1022 or call our Office: 347.745.6828

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