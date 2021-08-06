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Is there a Phone Backdoor? (Pegasus, Simjacker, SS7)
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101 views • August 06, 2021
Posted 29July2021 Rob Braxman Tech: Phone Hacking,
There seems to be a pattern. The Pegasus exploit, Simjacker exploit and SS7 exploit are all very similar. This is all conjecture (though a well thought one). Could there be a backdoor on our phones? And if there is one, where would it be?
In this video, I tell you where I think it could be if it existed.
There seems to be a pattern. The Pegasus exploit, Simjacker exploit and SS7 exploit are all very similar. This is all conjecture (though a well thought one). Could there be a backdoor on our phones? And if there is one, where would it be?
In this video, I tell you where I think it could be if it existed.
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