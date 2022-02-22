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Canadian Libertarian - Introduction Podcast
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52 views • February 22, 2022
This is the beginning of the Canadian Liberation Podcasts. Thank for you listening. See links below for content I discuss in this podcast:
Chris Pinto
https://www.adullamfilms.com/
Manufacturing Victims: What the Psychology Industry Is Doing to People
http://tanadineen.com/writer/mvpdf.htm
Suzanne Venker
https://www.suzannevenker.com/
Esther Vilar - The Manipulated Man
https://ia903005.us.archive.org/17/items/TheManipulatedMan_201905/The_manipulated_man.pdf
The Modern Romans - The Decline of Western Civilization
https://www.originofnations.org/books,%20papers/The%20MODERN%20ROMANS.pdf
Spencer Smith - Third Adam Documentaries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnMpfoxYSFY&;list=PLYltRndgBlAu-bP_2dLU24Ag-3SkrBHTe
Chris Pinto
https://www.adullamfilms.com/
Manufacturing Victims: What the Psychology Industry Is Doing to People
http://tanadineen.com/writer/mvpdf.htm
Suzanne Venker
https://www.suzannevenker.com/
Esther Vilar - The Manipulated Man
https://ia903005.us.archive.org/17/items/TheManipulatedMan_201905/The_manipulated_man.pdf
The Modern Romans - The Decline of Western Civilization
https://www.originofnations.org/books,%20papers/The%20MODERN%20ROMANS.pdf
Spencer Smith - Third Adam Documentaries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnMpfoxYSFY&;list=PLYltRndgBlAu-bP_2dLU24Ag-3SkrBHTe
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